Skyline Adventures at Bluewood Resort offering veterans free lessons

DAYTON - Skyline Adventures is providing free skiing and snowboarding resources for veterans in partnership with the Walla Walla Anthony Chester Veterans Center and the Columbia Basin Veterans Center.
Skiing and snowboarding lessons, gear rental and lunch will be provided to promote active and healthy veterans. They hope to reach as many veterans as possible, able-bodied or disabled, with all levels of slope experience.
The “Vets on the Slopes” program is at Bluewood Ski Resort in Dayton, WA, on Jan. 7 and 21, Feb. 18 and March 4 and 11. Caravan services to the slope are also available by request at 509-545-6558. Two family members can accompany veterans on the lifts with a $20 ticket.
Register over the phone at 509-947-4403 and 509-730-0782, or over email at bill@skylineadventures.org or anthony.chester@va.gov.