PASCO, WA - Washington State Patrol Trooper James Saunders' name is one of five names being considered for a new middle school in Pasco. In honor of that, Pasco Police presented one of their favorite photos of Trooper Jim Saunders on Facebook Thursday, May 2.

WSP Trooper James E. Saunders is the second law enforcement officer to be murdered on-duty in Pasco. It happened in 1999 on Road 28 at Lewis Street, after a sudden ambush by the driver on a “routine” traffic stop. A bystander used Trooper Saunders’ radio to tell dispatch that he had been shot. He was dead at the scene.

Trooper Saunders was a nine-year veteran of the WSP, trained in dignitary protection and a field-training officer at the Kennewick detachment. He left behind his pregnant wife and a child.

Pasco Police's Facebook page wrote: "The Pasco Police Department shares a special bond with the men and women of both the Washington State Patrol and the Franklin County Sheriffs Office; we all work every day on the streets of Pasco. This tragic shooting merely proved that we all share the same risk out there, regardless of which uniform we wear."

The Facebook post stated: "Pasco PD took lead on the case, but Tri-Cities agencies quickly united as one during the investigation, an all-night manhunt for the current driver of the pickup stopped by Trooper Saunders, a search from one house to another, gathering info, that swept from Pasco to Kennewick to Connell.

"By morning, the pickup was located empty in Kennewick but the suspect was named, and information turned up his location in a trailer outside Connell by evening. The Pasco TRT was staged up down the road, waiting for the WSP SWAT to fly in and join them on the arrest. Before that happened, however, the suspect left in a car and was stopped by Metro detectives and FCSO deputies who had been on containment surveillance. The suspect and murder weapon were recovered.

"Detective Jody Jones was lead investigator. The shooter, Nicolas Solorio Vasquez, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

"In 2000, a monument to Trooper Saunders was erected on the site of the shooting."