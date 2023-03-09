TRI-CITEIS, Wash. -
National slam the scam day is a reminder to be vigilant and know what to look out for when it comes to scams trying to steal your personal information.
Scammers are always looking for new methods and opportunities to steal your personal, and financial information.
They often change tactics, using new technology to take advantage of knowledge gaps.
There are some common signs someone is trying to scam you when asking for things like your social security number according to the social security office
A lot of scams start with a call, email or text. Sergeant Shaw Swanson says it’s important to
"I think any time someone is cold calling you asking you for any personal information a red flag should go up,” he said.
Swanson recommends that if the number is one you don't recognize, hang up and call the bank or agency the call is potentially impersonating directedly.
Sergeant Nick Loudermilk with the Walla Walla Police department said scammers will even impersonate police or sheriffs by name - looking up where you live and finding the name online.
They both say reporting that can help them get the word out and at the very least protect the community from the scam.
If a stranger over the phone asks for money in the form of gift cards, bit coin, by mailing cash or even through other abnormal ways for a business or bank to transfer money it's likely a scam, according to the social security office.
Scammers will also try to use urgency to get you to make a mistake, so make sure you take a moment to think about those red flags before going to the store to buy several gift cards to pay off someone claiming to have a warrant out for you arrest.
