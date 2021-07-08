KENNEWICK - Kennewick Police Department are looking for the man involved in a slow speed chase Wednesday night.
KPD said they found Daniel J. Doyle, 24, driving and began the chase around 10:30 p.m. when he refused to pull over.
KPD deployed spike strips to slow Doyle down and gave up when they thought their first attempt was ineffective.
Police said they later found Doyle still driving his car near Columbia Dr. and Fruitland where they began a second chase.
Police used spike strips both times and discovered they were effective both times leaving Doyle to lead them on a 15 mile per hour chase with four flats.
He lead them on this crawl for about forty minutes until KPD decided to call off the chase for the public safety and their own. Doyle then ditched his car about a quarter mile from 10th St. and Gum St.
Police found the abandoned vehicle and with spike strips mangled underneath the car.
Police brought k-9 units to the scene to track Doyle but could not find him.
Police said they do not believe he is dangerous but anyone with information should call dispatch or go to KPDTips.com.
Daniel J. Doyle is wanted for running from police multiple times, possessing and looking to distribute fentanyl, and four misdemeanor charges as well.
This is a developing story and we are working to keep the information updated as it becomes available.