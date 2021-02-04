YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima City Council approved $266,406 in aid for businesses with less than five employees from a Community Development Block Grant.
This grant comes at a time when many small businesses are in need of aid. Sweet Bees Restaurant in Yakima is one of them.
"We are barely making it, barely, we aren't making any money and if we continue like this for another two weeks... we'll go bankrupt," the Sweet Bees owner's son Enrique Castro said.
Castro said they have applied to every small business grant available but haven't gotten any help.
"They haven't given us any support," Castro said. "Not even a dollar."
The Yakima Developmental Association will be in charge of distributing the money from this grant to businesses who are approved.
Communications and Events Manager Jessica Camacho hopes this grant is able to help micro-enterprises.
"We are hoping because this grant is tailored for them, we hope that we can save all those small mom and pop shops," Camacho said.
If you own a small business that qualifies, you should know you must be able to prove your business was impacted during the pandemic. If you are approved, you must also provide receipts that show you used the money to help your business.
The developmental association isn't sure how they will divide up the grant money yet, but said more information on that would be available soon.
The application for the grant opens February 15. If you need help applying for the aid, you can contact the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber Commerce. They can set up an in-person appointment for you and walk you through the application process. To make an appointment call (509) 469-0357.