KENNEWICK, Wash. - Local business The Lady Bug Shoppe is reopening after the Cascade Building fire in February caused it to close.
According to owner Cynthia Mosely-Cleary, the grand reopening wouldn't have been possible without help from the community. Over $9,000 was raised by community members to help the business, and a register counter was donated. Some even helped put up shop racks.
"Over there, we followed all the safety procedures in the store," said Mosely-Cleary. "We were inspected probably twice a year from the fire department, so there was no issues in the downstairs part of the businesses."
It took around eight weeks to complete the reopening. Mosely-Cleary said they would not be here today without the support from the community, the customers and her vendors.
The store sells various items, including stuffed animals, home decor, handbags, toys and plenty of knick knacks. It is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Lady Bug Shoppe is closed Sundays and Mondays.
You can find The Lady Bug Shoppe at 321 W. Kennewick Avenue.
