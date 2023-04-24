TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Applications for $30,000 in grants through the Small Business Incentive Program will open on May 1.
30 small businesses can receive $1,000 each from the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and Washington River Protection Solutions. The SBIP was started in 2011 and has since provided $380,000 to small businesses.
“The positive impact of these funds, over the years, is tremendous,” said Wes Bryan, president and project manager of Washington River Protection Solutions. “I encourage all qualified small businesses to apply for this opportunity to grow and strengthen the overall economy that small businesses are so integral to.”
Applications open at 8 a.m. on May 1 and will be open until June 2. A panel will score and evaluate applications and then pick 30 awardees.
Funds are suggested to be used for marketing materials, IT equipment, website upgrades, training and development, furniture, or technology to help business.
Criteria for applicants include being in business for at least 18 months and having less than 30 full-time employees.
