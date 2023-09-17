KENNEWICK, Wash. - Fire and police crews in the area responded to a vegetation fire on Kellogg Street near West Clearwater Avenue on September 17, around 2:30 p.m.
According to Mike Barnett, Battalion Chief with Kennewick Fire, the fire was less that a quarter of an acre and only damaged a cable box. Crews were able to quickly contain and snuff out the fire that was burning dry grass.
No structures were threatened and no roads were closed.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department. Witnesses claim a suspicious man was seen leaving the area after starting the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.