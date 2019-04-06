KENNEWICK, WA - A small house fire broke out around 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Kennewick that left one firefighter injured.

This happened on the 700 block of N. Johnson St.

Kennewick police closed down the street for a few hours while firefighters worked to contain the fire.

The fire started in the wall next to the chimney, no word yet on what caused it.

Two people were inside the house at the time of the fire, but thankfully they got out safely.

The firefighter who was injured was transported to TRIOS, no word yet on his condition.