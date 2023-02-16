Small Oregon city switches to four-day school week

IMBLER, Ore. — The school district for a small city in Oregon has announced it will be moving to a four-day school week in the 2023-24 school year following school board approval. It will start the two-year pilot program, after which the program will be evaluated, according to a press release from the Imbler School District.
Imbler is a city of less than 300 people, according to census population records, in Union County, Oregon near the Blue Mountains.
The school board considered public feedback through letters, emails and comments at meetings. The decision was not made lightly, according to the press release. It pointed out that every schedule will have pros and cons.
The new schedule is meant to benefit both students and staff, according to the press release. It will consist of longer school days on Mondays through Thursdays. Fridays will consist of “enrichment and intervention activities,” which have not been finalized yet. These activities are aimed at offering students opportunities for more individualized support and participation in extracurricular activities.
“We are confident that this transition will provide our students and staff with greater flexibility and opportunities for growth,” said Imbler School District Superintendent Randy Waite. “We look forward to the implementation of the new schedule and the positive impact it will have on our school community.”
As the 2023-24 school year gets closer, more details will be released regarding this updated plan. The district is reportedly hoping to maintain a smooth transition for everyone in the process, according to the press release. After the 2024-25 school year, the four-day program will be evaluated. Depending on its success, it could be extended past 2025.
