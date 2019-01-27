YAKIMA, WA - A small plane went down in the 9500 block of N. Wenas Rd. around 4 p.m.

Law enforcement and fire department personnel located the plane and pilot several hundred yards out into a field.

The pilot, 73-year-old James Bell of Yakima, was the only occupant of the plane and did not sustain any injuries.

Bell said he was flying overhead when he experienced an engine malfunction that could not be resolved before he was required to make an emergency landing.

The plane touched down in a large open field and traveled about 300 feet before coming to a stop, it did not sustain any significant damage.