RICHLAND,WA- A small SUV hit the stairwell of suites 200,201 and 202 at the McMurray Apartments at 1780 Pike Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday evening.
Richland Fire crews said they responded to the scene to assist in dislodging the vehicle from between two stair posts.
Richland Police arrived on scene just after 7 p.m. to assess the issue.
Police say no one was injured and the residents in the three suites were trapped on the second story for a couple hours.
Fire crews along with the restoration crew fixed the stairway and are assessing the damages of the vehicle.
Police said the cause for the crash was an accident at this time.