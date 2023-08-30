WALLA WALLA, Wash.-The SmileMobile, a mobile dental office, is coming to Walla Walla September 18-22.
Dental care will be available at the College Place District Office at 1755 S. College Ave. appointments may be made by calling 888-286-9105.
SmileMobile serves community members with no insurance or with Apple Health (Medicaid) with the mission of increasing dental care access for babies, children, pregnant and postpartum people according to the organization's website.
The mobile dental office's services have been focusing on Black, Indigenous, and communities of color that experience oral health disparities and face challenges accessing dental care in underserved communities throughout Washington since 1995.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.