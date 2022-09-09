KENNEWICK, Wash.-

Six years ago Columbia Basin Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons in Kennewick were looking for a way to give back to the Tri-Cities community. That's when they launched the Smile Again Program.

The program picked an applicant from the community for a full smile makeover at no charge.

In 2021 the program was rebranded as Smiles For Veterans.

Now active reservists or veterans may apply for a free full smile makeover.

To apply, applicants should send two photos of their teeth to Columbia Basin Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons by September, 15th.