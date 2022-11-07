KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Columbia Basin Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons recently rewarded local veteran Mike Blakley with $50,000 worth of dental care as part of its Smiles for Veterans program.
Blakley's daughter encouraged him to apply for the program and now he's looking forward to the dental surgery in a few months.
"I was not expecting something like this. I think the only thing I've ever won in life was life itself," Blakley said.
