PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a minor mobile home fire off of Road 84 just after 6 p.m. on January 23. The damage was contained to a small area of the home, leaving it safe for the owner to stay in tonight, according to Public Information Officer Ben Shearer.
The mobile home's smoke alarm brought the owner's attention to the fire early enough that the fire didn't do much damage, according to Shearer. No one was hurt and the fire is currently under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.