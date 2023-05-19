WASHINGTON —
Wildfire season is here. With heavy smoke and haze in the air it’s important to make health a priority.
The Washington Department of Ecology has many tools to help you do just that. It works hand in hand to ensure people in the community stay healthy.
The way it’s done? Through partnerships with Clean Air Agencies across the state. Agencies across the state relay air quality information to the DOE to create outlook maps, showcasing current conditions.
While many people chose to stay indoors, it’s especially important to make sure air quality in your home is in good condition.
Jonathan Hagen with A-One Refrigeration & Heating tells me it’s important to check and change your air filter every three months.
When changing your air filter, you should be able to see sunshine or any sort of light shine through. If you can't it's probably to switch it out for a clean one.
He tells me it’s a lot like getting your car’s oil changed.
“If you’re not keeping up on your air filter, it’s just like the oil filter for your car. If it gets plugged, the efficiency of your HVAC system is going to decrease significantly.” says Hagen.
However, with the wildfire season already here, it may change the frequency of getting your filters changed.
Smoke, dust and bad air quality mean you should check about every 2 weeks, according to Hagen.
The less frequent you check, the more damage it can cause to your HVAC system.
Jonathan Hagen the cost to repair your HVAC gets really expensive, depending on the type of system you have.
Beth Friedman, an Atmospheric Scientist with the WA Department of Ecology tells me the DOE works really hard to make sure audiences are aware of the resources they have.
She tells me the best way people across the state can stay aware and fire ready is through the many interactive maps the state offers.
“Refamiliarize yourself with where the air quality information is. Whether that’s our Washington Smoke Blog where we post forecasts and information.” she tells me. “Or our air quality map where we show current conditions and our 5-day smoke forecast.“
The Smoke Forecast website allows you to see up to 5-day smoke predictions across the state. DOE does this in collaborations with clean air agencies to ensure accurate and reliable information.
The DOE also has information on the many health effects pollution and smoke has on the body as well as what to do when needed.
Planning to head outdoors or a trip? You can also check out the Department of Energy's interactive map that shows the air quality across the state through a colored point system.
