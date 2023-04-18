WASHINGTON- Only three rivers rank higher than Snake River on American Rivers' Most Endangered list. The river running through Washington, Oregon and Idaho is the fourth most endangered river in the nation.
A report finds four dams along the river to threaten the livelihoods of salmon in the Columbia-Snake River basin. A suggestion from the American Fisheries Society calls for the dams to be removed.
The salmon and steelhead that used to thrive in Snake River are now listed in the Endangered Species Act as threatened.
A report from Governor Jay Inslee and Senator Patty Murray said the dams can be replaced with new infrastructure, but the improvements must be made before it can be removed.
The struggles of the ricer have affected the Northwest Tribal Nations, as salmon are a focus in the tribes' religion and sustenance as business depending on the river are suffering.
