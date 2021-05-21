TRI-CITIES,WA- As the weather gets warmer and cold blooded creatures, like snakes, start to make their way out it's smart to have your dog vaccinated.
The rattle snake vaccine is a great precaution against those not so nice snakes that will bite if something gets to close to them.
Dr. Erickson, at Horse Haven Hills Pet Urgent Care, reminds us though it's not a cure all.
"The vaccine does not prevent you from needing medical care but it buys you more time," said Erickson.
Although snakes are pretty scary to most people I got to conquer my fear.
I sat down with one of the creators of the Tri-Cities Reptile Collective page on Facebook, Danielle Wissinger, who is determined to stop misinformation about snakes.
"They're not slimy, they're not aggressive and they each have their own personality just like a dog or a cat," said Wissinger.
She says snakes are like little babies that like to cuddle, just like other animals.
They feel many people are scared of them just because of misinformation.
Living in the Northwest the ones you have to watch out for and make sure your pet doesn't make angry, is the Rattle Snake and at times the Garden Snake.
If you want to learn more about snakes you can join that page on Facebook.