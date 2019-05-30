Snake sightings are very common this time of year. There are two main types of snakes you may run into on the hiking trail: bowl snakes and rattle snakes. If you see either one, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the most important thing to do is stay calm.

"Typically, they want to keep their distance. So, if you do see a snake when you're hiking, just give it a wide birth. Don't try to kill it or get close to take a photo of it," Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife official Jason Fedora said.

In the extremely rare case you, your pet, or someone else are bit, there are two things to keep in mind. The first is to stay calm and to not run back to the car in a panic. The second is to leave it up to professionals to handle. Fish and Wildlife says you should not try to wrap or cut the wound, and to not suck out the venom.

The other thing Fedora says to do is to take off any constricting clothing or jewelry as you will experience a lot of swelling.

To avoid either yourself or your pets from getting bit, stay on the trail and keep your animals on a leash, Fedora said.

To learn more, you can contact the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife here.