OLYMPIA, Wash. – Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 continues to make its way through Washington. The latest detection was confirmed on Friday, May 27, in a backyard flock in Snohomish County.
Bird flu is also detected in King, Thurston, Whatcom, Clallam, Pierce, Spokane, Pacific and Okanogan counties.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is responding to the outbreak and urging flock owners to devote all efforts to protecting uninfected flocks, especially keeping domestic flocks isolated from wild waterfowl.
"In all backyard detections, we’ve seen significant exposure to wild waterfowl,” said Dr. Amber Itle, Washington State Veterinarian.
Flock owners can take steps to prevent introducing diseases to their flocks by practicing good biosecurity, including washing boots or shoes before entering and when leaving a chicken coop, sanitizing equipment used around poultry, and wearing clean clothing around birds.
If your flock experiences sudden death or illness of multiple birds, call WSDA’s Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056.
“The virus is present in all corners of our state,” Itle added. “It’s so important we remain vigilant.”
WSDA has numerous resources for flock owners to learn about bird flu and protect their flocks, including a bird flu webpage with information about each confirmed flock with HPAI, an interactive map, and a Facebook group dedicated to updates about bird flu in Washington.
