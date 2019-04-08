SPOKANE, WA - Snoop Dogg will be playing Northern Quest Casino and Resort this summer!

Snoop will be playing with Warren G on Friday, July 19th.

Camas Club presale begins Thursday, April 11 at 6am. Public on sale begins Friday, April 12 at 9am.

Tickets will be available HERE.

Northern Quest also said there would be two additional concert announcements on Monday. In addition to Snoop Dogg, their website also lists Pitbull on June 24 and ZZ Top on August 17 (Tickets go on sale the same time as Snoop Dogg)