Snoqualmie Pass closed both directions due to weather

Weather Alert

An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities airport. Freezing rain has begun at the airport around 1130 AM PST and will continue until around 4 to 5 PM PST. The freezing rain is expected to end after 5 PM PST.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&