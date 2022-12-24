Snoqualmie Pass closed both directions due to weather

Snoqualmie Pass, Wash. -
UPDATE:
According to the Washington Department of Transportation, Snoqualmie Pass is now closed in both directions due to freezing rain that is creating extreme winter weather conditions including avalanche danger west of the summit.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
According to the Washington Department of Transportation, I-90 eastbound is closed due to compact snow and ice on the roadways.
The pass is closed to eastbound traffic at milepost 34, which is eighteen miles west of the summit near North Bend.
WSDOT doesn't know when the pass will reopen as of right now.
WSDOT says chains required on all cars without all wheel drive and oversize vehicles are prohibited going westbound from milepost 71, which is twenty miles east of the summit near Easton.
