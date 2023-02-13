INTERSTATE 90 -
UPDATE: 8:23 p.m.
Both directions are now closed, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Weather conditions and spinouts blocking the roadway led to the closures.
Lanes headed east are closed near North Bend at Milepost 34. Lanes headed west are closed near Ellensburg at Milepost 106, near Cle Elum at Milepost 85 and near Easton at Milepost 71. The closures are expected to be extended.
FEBRUARY 13, 2023 6:30 p.m.
Snoqualmie Pass is closed headed east near North Bend, according to a tweet from the pass. Extreme weather conditions have caused the closure near Milepost 33.
There is currently no estimated reopening. I-90 headed west is still open at this time, but traction tires are required.
