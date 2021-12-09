Snoqualmie Pass closures and when you should chain up

Snoqualmie Pass - Snoqualmie Pass closed a few times yesterday and today because of spin outs and some drivers failing to chain up.
According to a study done by the Freight Policy Transportation Institute at WSU, every time the pass closes it puts a dent on our economy. If it closes for three hours, trucking companies lose more than $42 thousand going westbound and more than $55 thousand dollars going eastbound. If it closes for five hours, that number is nearly $100 thousand going westbound and more than $126 thousand going eastbound.
Over the winter, it is common to see closures when driving conditions are bad but you don't want want to be the reason the pass closes. You also don't want to risk your life.
Washington State Patrol Trooper David Munoz said conditions on the pass have been changing quickly so people need to be prepared.
"The heavy snow it's been hitting randomly so driving carefully in the snow, keeping safe precautions as we always have with chains on your vehicle if you're going to go over the pass," Munoz said. "Making sure all your equipment is working and keep your windows defrosted and all that to give you the best visibility and obviously slowing down."
If you don't know how or when to use chains, Washington State Patrol has a blog of commonly asked questions like when should I use chains on my car?
If the pass report says they are required, you must chain up. If not, you could face a big fine. Studded tires don't satisfy that requirement.
If you have all wheel drive, you only have to put chains on your car if the pass report says chains are required on all cars. If you're pulling a trailer, only the pulling car is required to have chains but you can put chains on both if that makes you feel safer.
"When you buy chains the manual that comes with them should show you and give you a step by step of how to mount them properly," Munoz said.
If you need more visual directions, the video on WSP's blog also shows step by step instructions.