SNOQUALMIE PASS - Due to low visibility and poor road conditions, I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is closed going in both directions. Eastbound closure starts at North Bend milepost 34; Westbound at Ellensburg milepost 106. Crews have been clearing the roadway and will continue to do so, with an update hopefully around 1 p.m. Weather is unstable and changing rapidly, with a power outage affecting cameras and message services.
UPDATE - I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is now open going in both directions. Chains are required for all vehicles besides all-wheel drive. Oversize vehicles are prohibited. The affected area starts Eastbound from milepost 34, thirteen miles West of the summit; Westbound starts from milepost 70, eighteen miles east of the summit by Easton. Expect longer travel times and delays due to weather.