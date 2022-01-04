Snoqualmie Pass sees most snow in two decades

SNOQUALMIE PASS - The Washington State Department of Transportation recorded 236 inches of snowfall at Snoqualmie Pass by Jan 3., a record-breaking amount of snow. Records kept over the last 20 years show previous peaks in 2007 (229 inches) and 2004 (212 inches).
I-90 is open today with snow coming down, plus snow and ice compacted on the roads. Chains are required for vehicles besides all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. Power is still affected, with cameras still out. Oversize vehicles are prohibited.