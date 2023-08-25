WALLA WALLA, Wash.-A berm reduction program has been instituted to assist qualified residents with disabilities remove snow from in front of their homes.
The goal of the new program, according to the City of Walla Walla, is to reduce snow berms across the driveways of qualified residents with disabilities who may have physical challenges that make it difficult to clear the berm for access to their homes.
How it will work:
As the City’s snowplow passes by a qualified resident’s driveway, the plow operator will reduce speed and turn the plow blade to capture the snow that otherwise would have formed the berm according to the City of Walla Walla.
As the plow continues past the driveway, the plow blade will be turned to spread the captured snow away from the qualified person’s driveway.
How to qualify/request berm reduction service:
To qualify or request the berm reduction service, a resident must complete the City’s standard Persons with Disabilities Berm Reduction Request Form; provide a copy of their temporary or permanent State of Washington Department of Licensing, Individual with Disabilities Parking Privilege card; and provide proof the person lives at the property where the service is requested.
The request form can be submitted online or picked up in-person at several locations throughout Walla Walla. Forms must be submitted before October 1 each year to allow the City time to compile a list of qualified residents needing the service.
Where to get hard copies of berm reduction request forms:
- City of Walla Walla Service Center. 55 E. Moore St.
- Walla Walla Public Library. 238 E. Alder St.
- Walla Walla City Hall. 15 N. 3rd Ave.
- Walla Walla Senior Center. 720 Sprague St.
- Blue Mountain Action Council. 8 E. Cherry St.
- Lillie Rice Center. 2616 E. Isaacs Ave.
- Norco. 1439 The Dalles Military Rd.
- Valley Residential Services. 240 Bush St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.