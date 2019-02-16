KENNEWICK,WA- While most businesses around the Tri-Cities had to close their doors due to snow RAD Exhaust received even more foot traffic. The auto repair shop saw an increase in business because of the built up snow and ice on the roads.

"We have had a lot of people who have knocked hangers loose and caused exhaust leaks from hitting snow banks and chucks of ice," said Helen Snyder the shops owners.

Although this means increased business, Snyder has some concern about how fast they can get to all the cars.

"We are working more hours and the guys are definitely working a little bit slower but they are keeping up pretty good," said Snyder.

Snyder is grateful for the increase in business but she wants drivers to check for certain things so their car can be in the best shape possible.

"Any new noises pulling to one side or the other means something underneath could be bent from some of the ice and snow banks that we go over and of course the normal check engine light," said Snyder.