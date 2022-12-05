Ben Franklin Transit under detours and snow routes

TRI-CITIES, Wash.-

During snowy or icy conditions the Ben Franklin Transit may need to adjust its routes for the safety of passengers and employees.

According to the BFT, detours will be announced as soon as possible on the Transit's website, on facebook, or on the transit mobile app.

Route 25 was on a snow detour on Monday, December 5, but according to the BFT it is back on schedule.

The following BFT routes are currently under detours or snow routes:

RT 110

RT 225

RT268

RT 47

RT 41

RT 26

RT20