STEVENS PASS - Stevens Pass cameras on the Washington Department of Transportation website are already showing a dusting of snow at the summit, as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service forecast shows showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms for Friday night, with the snow level near 4000 feet and an accumulation up to 4 inches.

Monty Webb's forecast shows an unseasonable cold upper level low is currently moving south through British Columbia today and will arrive in Washington later this evening/night. This low will be hanging around all weekend, bringing us chilly showers in the lowlands and snow for the mountains.

The Cascades and Blues will likely see 2-6 inches tonight through Sunday mainly above 3,000 ft with winter driving conditions for the higher passes. With our overnight lows this weekend dropping into the 30s we could see a few snowflakes Saturday night into early Sunday morning (No Accumulation). Winds will be breezy to windy at times (gusts 30-40 mph) this weekend.

Upslope conditions will create heavier snow along the Northern East Slopes, Okanogan Highlands, Northeastern WA Mountains (Selkirks), Panhandle of ID and into Western MT. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for these areas tonight-Sunday. This early season snow storm could produce 6-12" of snow and gusts 40-55 mph.

Next week we'll see some sunshine and highs in the mid 50s-low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s.