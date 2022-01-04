YAKIMA, WA - Driving on snow covered roads might add a little more time to your commute, but that doesn't mean they won't get cleared... eventually.
"So part of our snow and ice rule plan is that we focus on some specific areas first it's police and fire stations, schools, hills, and then it's snow routes" Randy Beehler, Public Information Officer for City of Yakima. "So downtown here there are designated snow routes so it gets a little bit more attention than on the other side of probably first avenue."
The city developed the snow plow and de-icing plan about 10 years ago and it hasn't changed much since.
Statement from City of Yakima:
This map highlights (in blue) the roads in downtown Yakima that are defined as a snow route, where cars may be towed if plows need to get through during storms that drop at least 3 inches of snow.
Additionally, the priority for the City's citywide snow plow routes are shown.
Now, that doesn't mean Yakima Avenue is not going to get plowed, it just means it's not one of the first streets on the list to be cleared.
"The focus is on major arterioles, so talking about summit view, Lincoln, Nob Hill, 16th Ave, 40th Ave" said Beehler. "While Yakima Ave there is a lot of a fair amount of traffic on it and it is considered an arterial, it's not quiet the same priority as some of those larger arterioles are. They're more heavily trafficked than Yakima Ave is."
When I spoke to people who were in Yakima today they told me they were surprised to see Yakima avenue so packed with snow still.
"It was pretty surprising to see and go down the main artery of this town and see that it doesn't look like the city is really taking any action to do anything yet" said Paul Robinson, a visitor in Yakima.
Another person who drove in from Wapato said she was looking forward to clearer roads.
"My car is kind of small and I was a little worried about driving and where I'm from it's like I expected the country roads to be very not plowed at all and kind of hard to get through and I was excited to get into Yakima and be able to drive better but that wasn't the case" said Frances Ward, Wapato resident.
The city also said if you are in a residential area or a place that is not a main road it may take 2 to 3 days to clear.
"We primarily use private contractors to do residential streets and that can take a couple of days after a snow event because those private contractors are taking care of business lots and other private clients" said Beehler.
People also have to keep in mind that the side walk in front of their house or business is their responsibility to keep clear, not the city's.
Also, if you are shoveling snow in your drive way, try to shovel it toward the right side so it goes along with the flow of traffic.