Weather Alert

...MORE SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY... .Another weather system will move across the region overnight and Monday with additional snowfall. A prolonged northwest flow will keep snow in the mountains through Tuesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Washington and north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&