Tri-Cities are schools
Bethlehem Lutheran: Two-hours late. Eagles' Nest opens at 8:30 a.m.
Calvary Christian: Two-hours late.
Christ the King School: Two-hours late. Preschool-8th grade starting at 10:25 a.m.
Finley School District: Two-hours late.
Heritage Preschool and Kindergarten: All classes 10:30-12:30.
Kennewick School District: Two-hours late.
Kingspoint Christian School: Two-hours late.
Kiona-Benton School District: Two-hours late. No a.m. Tri-Tech.
Liberty Christian School: Two-hours late.
North Franklin School District: Two-hours late. Buses running 2 hours later than normal stop times.
Richland School District: Two-hours late. No a.m. preschool. Buses on regular routes. No breakfast served.
St. Joseph's School: Two-hours late.
Yakima area schools
Perry Technical Institute: Delayed schedule. Employees start at 9 a.m. Students at 9:30.
Selah School District: Buses on snow routes.
Wapato School District: Buses on snow routes. School open and on-time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.