Tri-Cities are schools

Bethlehem Lutheran: Two-hours late. Eagles' Nest opens at 8:30 a.m.

Calvary Christian: Two-hours late.

Christ the King School: Two-hours late. Preschool-8th grade starting at 10:25 a.m.

Finley School District: Two-hours late.

Heritage Preschool and Kindergarten: All classes 10:30-12:30.

Kennewick School District: Two-hours late.

Kingspoint Christian School: Two-hours late.

Kiona-Benton School District: Two-hours late. No a.m. Tri-Tech.

Liberty Christian School: Two-hours late.

North Franklin School District: Two-hours late. Buses running 2 hours later than normal stop times.

Richland School District: Two-hours late. No a.m. preschool. Buses on regular routes. No breakfast served.

St. Joseph's School: Two-hours late.

Yakima area schools

Perry Technical Institute: Delayed schedule. Employees start at 9 a.m. Students at 9:30.

Selah School District: Buses on snow routes.

Wapato School District: Buses on snow routes. School open and on-time.