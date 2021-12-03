YAKIMA, WA - Cooler temperatures came and went as we hit 70's this week, so is this something we should worry about in the future?
"So one warm month doesn't necessarily mean 'oh this is climate change' cause there's always variability from month to month in terms of the weather we get but over all Washington state has been warming" said Karin Bumbaco, Assistant State Climatologist, University of Washington.
So how much has the state been warming?
"The annual average for Washington State, that is significant" said Bumbaco. "That's about on the same amount of warming that we've seen globally, averaged globally."
Since the state it self has warmed over time this has caused our snowpack to lessen within the last hundred years.
"So losing 17 inches of water over the historical record is a big deal" said Bumbaco.
When I spoke to our Chief Meteorologist he told me that the warmer temperature might change our precipitation pattern.
"While we're seeing warmer temperatures, that means we may not get as much moister but instead of being snow it may be rain." said Monty Webb our Chief Meteorologist at KNDU.
The good thing about the trends we're seeing, this is not going to be affecting us in the near future.
"One thing with Climate change, this is not going to impact our snow pack" said Webb. "I mean like tomorrow or 5 years from now, it's going to take a little bit more time but I think some time in the near future many of our lives span here, our life time we will see an issue with less snowpack, earlier spring run off because of the warmer temperatures."
Monty says some things people should be doing to help conserve water when in a drought are not taking 30 - 40 minute showers, water your grass every 2-3 days and possibly make your garden smaller or get desert plants.