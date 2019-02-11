"Snowpocalypse" Slideshow 2019 Feb 11, 2019 Updated Feb 11, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email -Jillian Mahler Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save KENNEWICK, WA - While many have referred to our recent snowfalls as "snowmageddon" or the "snowpocalypse", we've still gotten a ton of photos from our viewers showcasing the beauty and fun this weather has brought. Take a look for yourself below! +108 St. Paul's Chapel, Yakima. -Dianne LaBissoniere +108 Skiing at Spout Springs. -Ron Ingram +108 Baby's first snow! Benton City, WA. -Alyssa Elder +108 Mabel playing in the snow in Prosser. -Jennifer McMurtrey +108 Richland Saturday. -Bill Cartwright +108 Skiing at Spout Springs. -Ron Ingram +108