TRI-CITIES, WA - In the last few weeks, more than 7,000 flights have been canceled nationwide, due to the wintery storm and Omicron.
According to Flight Aware, 4,890 flights were canceled worldwide, with Southwest airlines having the most cancelations at 634 cancellations.
Susan Reinkens, a travel agent from Elite Agency said the agency's phones have been ringing off the hook with clients calling about their cancelled or delayed flights.
"It's because of the weather and Omicron. So many people going to Hawaii, Mexico, Seattle, and many other places got their flights canceled." said Reinkens.
Reinkens said if this is you, here's what you're entitled to.
"It depends on the airline and the circumstances as to why the flight got canceled." said Reinkens.
For example, if your flight was canceled because of a plane malfunction or because of a staffing shortage due to Omicron and COVID, you are entitled to a voucher (meal, hotel, or both) and/or a full refund of your ticket.
However, if the flight was canceled due to the weather, you are not necessarily entitled to a voucher nor a refund.
"Because the airline can't control the weather." said Reinkens.
However, it is the responsibility of the airlines to reschedule the flight and try to get you to your next destination. If they can't reschedule your flight within the next few hours, you could be entitled to a full refund. But you most likely have to call the airline or go to the airport in person to request it.
Be sure to pay extra for insurance in order to cover your ticket in case of any flight changes. Additionally, booking with a travel agent can help you. For example, while waiting in line to change your flight, a travel agent can actually look up a new flight and hold a seat for you so no one else takes it.
