SPOKANE, Wash.- A Soap Lake man has pleaded guilty to the production and attempted production of child pornography and will be sentenced in October.
According to court documents Michael Rice,48, recorded an 11-year-old that was in his care engaged in sexually explicit acts.
“As a parent, I am chilled by Mr. Rice’s exploitative conduct of a young child,” said United States Attorney for the eastern district of Washington Vanessa Waldref.
The minor reported the incident to law enforcement and after a search warrant was granted child sexual abuse material and videos were found on Rice's iCloud account.
Rice was previously convicted in 2002 of first degree rape of a child in Grant County according to court documents.
He is also awaiting sentencing in Grant County for two counts of Dealing in Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct and two counts of Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct after being convicted earlier this year according to a press release announcing his guilty plea.
“My office will continue to take child exploitation seriously, whether online or in-person," Attorney Waldref said. "Children everywhere deserve to live in a world free from predators."
