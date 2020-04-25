RICHLAND, WA- As we head into our fifth week of the stay home order, many people are looking for ways to break up the monotony of being inside every day.

That's why one high school senior decided to invite his neighbors to a social distancing block party.

Jordan Jech had his senior year cut short by the coronavirus and instead of attending senior events he's now confined to his home.

So he decided enough of the same old same old and went door to door inviting his whole block to a barbecue.

Instead of your normal block party with lots of people and crowding in the street there was face masks and social distancing.

Even with the stay home stay healthy order the few people that did show up, didn't let that stop them from enjoying a little bit of social interaction.

"I figured everyone was bored inside ya know have some social gathering time and not be stuck alone inside," said Jech.

Like many things now there is a new normal so for acceptable barbecue etiquette and today that meant gloves and a mask while cooking, and keeping six feet apart while chatting with neighbors that you haven't been able to spend time with in a while.

Although they had to keep it to groups under ten instead of a big block party, Jordan is glad to at least get out of the house.

Graduation is still uncertain at this point what what is certain is that there is a way to ease the boredom and still be safe.