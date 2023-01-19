OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) will open the 30-day application window for approximately 44 social equity retail cannabis licenses on March 1.
The application window closes on March 30 at 5 p.m.
According to an LCB press release state law caps the number of retail outlets at 556. Since 2020 the LCB has held in reserve retail licenses that were forfeited, cancelled, revoked or never issued that will be available in jurisdictions across the state.
“Today’s announcement is the culmination of efforts by the LCB, the Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force (SECTF), and our partners to take the first steps available to us toward addressing the disproportionate harm caused to communities from the War on Drugs,” said Board Member Ollie Garrett and SECTF member.
To qualify, each applicant must have at least a 51% majority ownership interest, must be a person(s) who has resided in Washington State for six months prior to applying, and must meet at least two of the following qualifications:
- The social equity applicant(s) have lived in a disproportionately impacted area (DIA) in Washington State for a minimum of five years between 1980 and 2010.
- The social equity applicant or a family member of the applicant has been arrested or convicted of a cannabis offense.
- The social equity applicant's household income in the year prior to submitting the application was less than the median household income within the state of Washington, which is $82,400.
The LCB also posted maps indicating Disproportionately Impacted Areas. The interactive maps are an essential tool for identifying whether an applicant meets one of the above three criteria to qualify for the program.
Criteria of Disproportionately Impacted Areas:
- High poverty rates.
- High rate of participation in income-based federal programs.
- High rate of unemployment.
- High rate of convictions.
