YAKIMA, WA- Social media is something teens have grown up with but in many cases it can become an addiction.

Teens are always in the know about the latest and greatest social media apps.

Mistee Magalei a W.I.S.E. Program Manager with Comprehensive Healthcare says when talking about kids using social media, "probably every parent has a child that is connected, that's the first thing... they're just kind of born with that."

Even though some kids like to watch funny videos and memes they can rack up plenty of screen time.

One way to help manage your teens screen time is by reflecting your own social media time to be something your children can learn from.

Magalei says the human brain takes in so much at that age, many have not developed the best decision making skills.

"The growth it's self is between like ages 11 and 14 and then being able to adapt and have your pre frontal cortex in a place where you can make wise decisions and be not so impulsive that doesn't happen until your late 20's," said Magalei.

She says teaching and modeling good behavior can make teens understand how to make better decisions.

When it comes to working through certain issues there are free resources.

"The department of social and health services, which is part of the federal government you can look in and say basically whatever topic it is that you want to talk to your child about and they give you some tips on how to do that," said Magalei.