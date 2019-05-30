YAKIMA, WA - Two 16-year-old Eisenhower High School students were arrested today after a social media post showing a recent photo of one of the students with a handgun in his lap while he was in a classroom at the school was reported to local law enforcement.

The social media post was reported to Yakima Valley Crime Stoppers early this morning. After being contacted by Crime Stoppers, Yakima Police Department school resource officers immediately began investigating the post (at around 6:45 am today). Although the face of the student was not visible in the posted picture, with the assistance of Yakima School District staff, YPD officers quickly identified the student.

YPD officers found the student in the picture at his house, where he was arrested. The student told police the gun belonged to another student, who had taken the picture that was posted to the social media site. YPD officers found the second student and the gun at the second student’s house, where he was arrested.

Both students have been booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm 2nd degree, possession of an altered firearm, and possessing dangerous weapons on school facilities.

Because they are both juveniles, the names of the two students involved in the incident are not being released.

“This incident is a perfect example of the Yakima School District and the Yakima Police Department working together to keep our community’s schools safe,” said Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. “I am proud of the work of the YPD officers that led to this issue being resolved efficiently and effectively.”