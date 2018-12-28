SEATTLE, WA (AP) - Alan Naiman was known for an unabashed thriftiness, but even those closest to him had no inkling of the fortune that he quietly amassed and the last act that he had long planned.
The Washington state social worker died of cancer this year at age 63 and left most of a surprising $11 million estate to children's charities helping the poor, sick and disabled.
The amount baffled the beneficiaries and his best friends. They're lauding Naiman as the anniversary of his death approaches in January.
That's because the Seattle man patched up his shoes with duct tape, sought deals at the grocery store deli at closing time and took his best friends out to lunch at fast-food joints.
He earned a salary of $67,234 but saved, invested and rarely spent on himself.
