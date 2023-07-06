TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has raised the daily limit to how many sockeye salmon you can catch.
The updated limit has been issued for the Columbia river from Columbia Point to interstate-182 bridge at Richland from July 7th to July 15th 2023.
Salmon rules according to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are that salmon must be a minimum of 12 inches. Daily limit is six including no more than four sockeye salmon.
WDFW is requiring that all salmon other than sockeye and jack chinook are released after catching.
The limit change comes from the U.S. v Oregon Technical Advisory Committee updating the sockeye salmon run from 234,500 pre-season to 331.000.
Check with the WDFW Fishing hotline for the latest rule information at (360) 902 2500.
