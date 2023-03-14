RICHLAND, Wash. - Elementary students in the Richland School District will have the opportunity to reimagine their favorite lunches with their own original recipes. The Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge will have 11 students from RSD participate in the district-wide finals event where the winners will compete for 40 regional awards.
Finalists from the regional awards will challenge in a public vote as one of five national finalists.
Students in Richland are competing with 2,500 students from over 1,400 schools in 30 states. The challenge is in its twelfth year as students are reminded to make healthy food choices and encouraged to not only participate, but be creative in the kitchen.
The 2023 event will take place on Friday March 17 at the Tri Tech Event Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.