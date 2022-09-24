Solarity Credit Union named Habitat for Humanity community partner of the year

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity named Solarity Credit Union as Community Partner of the Year at the 2022 Golden Hammer Awards. The annual awards recognize people and organizations who make it possible for Habitat for Humanity to do what they do. The nonprofit works with the community to build homes with affordable mortgages for people who need it.
In March 2022, over a dozen Solarity employees were credited with donating 92 hours of work toward a Habitat for Humanity project for local mother Kristen Smith. She was working on the home herself, while also caring for three high-need children and needed help, according to the press release from Solarity.
The Solarity employees worked with Smith, hanging drywall, putting in a fence and everything in between. The press release says they enjoyed the experience and were excited for the move-in last July.
“We are humbled to receive this recognition,” said Mina Worthington, Solarity President and CEO. “We believe everyone should have a home of their own. To know that we played a small part in making a big difference in this mother’s life is special. It’s something our team will never forget.”
In recent years, employees at Solarity have donated around $30,000 to Habitat for Humanity. They’re reportedly looking forward to the next project.
