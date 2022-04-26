Soldier killed in crash at Yakima Training Center

YAKIMA, Wash. -
A soldier is dead and two more are injured after a crash during a training exercise at the Yakima Training Center.
The 7th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office says 20-year-old U.S. Army Private First Class Joseph A. Marquez from Dover, Del. died in the crash.
Two other soldiers are injured in this crash, but have been treated at Yakima Memorial Hospital and released.
Pfc. Marquez is a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team in the 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pfc. Marquez,” said Lt. Col. Michael Filanowski, commander of 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment. “Blackhawk Squadron sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
