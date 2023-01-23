KENNEWICK, Wash.-
For the safety of the community the City of Kennewick requires all those going door-to-door to obtain and carry a Solicitor's License.
According to a post from the Kennewick Police all persons or businesses going door-to-door to "expose for sale, deliver or sell any goods or services or offer or take orders for sale or delivery," must first obtain a Solicitor's License.
The licenses include a photo of the person, their name and the City of Kennewick seal on them. Licenses cost $75 and a background check is required to get one.
The Kennewick Police Department is advising residents to ask to see a Solicitor's License whenever someone is going door-to-door.
If the person at your door can't or won't show you their license residents should call police at 509-628-0333. If the person going door-to-door refuses to leave or becomes confrontational residents should call 911.
If someone is soliciting without a license they can be booked into jail for violating the City of Kennewick's Municipal Code.
