The Education Department has quietly revised its guidance about which loans are eligible for President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program.
In a reversal, new guidelines published to the department's website say that as of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department "cannot obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans."
Before the revision, the Education Department had said borrowers who consolidated privately held federal student debt into direct loans could qualify for forgiveness.
It was not immediately clear how many borrowers the change will affect. NBC News has asked the Education Department for comment.
The unannounced change came the same day officials from six Republican-led states sued to block the Biden administration from going forward with its student loan debt relief plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.