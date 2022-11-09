KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Banks or Credit Unions? What's the difference and what should you do with your money?
According to Katie Charron, Numerica Credit Union's Kennewick Branch Manager, Credit Unions are a good option for your first bank account, or if you want your money to stay somewhere local.
"Credit Unions, like Numerica, are also extremely community-oriented, so here in Tri-Cities, we like to sponsor they sponsor organizations and events, like Boys and Girls Club, United Way, many more," Charron said. "Credit unions also give back with volunteer time."
Credit Unions are owned by their members rather than larger banks or financial institutions, which can mean lower fees and increased access to banking support.
"When you bank with a credit union, you can watch your money and membership make a difference right in your hometown," said Charron.
